Bridgerton-Inspired Teas Are Here Just In Time For Season 2

Calling all aspiring royals and societal elites! In honor of the upcoming Season 2 of "Bridgerton," Netflix's hit Regency period drama streaming on March 25, the series is teaming up with The Republic of Tea for a steamy collection intended for any gossip-fueled high tea. After teasing followers with the promise of a "royal announcement" earlier this week, the tea brand took to Twitter and Instagram to announce the collaboration, writing: "Dearest Citizens, I am most honored to present to you our limited edition Bridgerton Tea collection inspired by our favorite characters, to sip whilst the drama unfolds."

One excited Twitter user (and presumed "Bridgerton" super fan) responded to the announcement, "I ordered all of them. I have zero regrets." Meanwhile, Instagram users took to the comments to share their excitement, writing: "Omg! Super excited!!!! Can't wait to try them all," and "Literally ordering all of them right now." The limited-edition product line features teas inspired by some of the popular series' most prominent characters, including the mysterious, gossip-spreading Lady Whistledown, Daphne Bridgerton and her brooding beau, and Anthony Bridgerton with his forbidden love, Kate Sharma, who will play a key role in the series' second season (via Variety).