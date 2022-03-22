Bridgerton-Inspired Teas Are Here Just In Time For Season 2
Calling all aspiring royals and societal elites! In honor of the upcoming Season 2 of "Bridgerton," Netflix's hit Regency period drama streaming on March 25, the series is teaming up with The Republic of Tea for a steamy collection intended for any gossip-fueled high tea. After teasing followers with the promise of a "royal announcement" earlier this week, the tea brand took to Twitter and Instagram to announce the collaboration, writing: "Dearest Citizens, I am most honored to present to you our limited edition Bridgerton Tea collection inspired by our favorite characters, to sip whilst the drama unfolds."
One excited Twitter user (and presumed "Bridgerton" super fan) responded to the announcement, "I ordered all of them. I have zero regrets." Meanwhile, Instagram users took to the comments to share their excitement, writing: "Omg! Super excited!!!! Can't wait to try them all," and "Literally ordering all of them right now." The limited-edition product line features teas inspired by some of the popular series' most prominent characters, including the mysterious, gossip-spreading Lady Whistledown, Daphne Bridgerton and her brooding beau, and Anthony Bridgerton with his forbidden love, Kate Sharma, who will play a key role in the series' second season (via Variety).
The tea flavors are inspired by these characters
The playful collection of teas, available on the Republic of Tea website, includes Whistledown Punch hibiscus iced tea, a caffeine-free iced tea blend with notes of hibiscus blossoms, pineapple, and citrus. Next up is a Featherington blood orange mimosa tea, a bold red tea flavored with blood orange, Champagne, and hibiscus, adorned with an image of Penelope Featherington. Fans of the series' sultry Duke will enjoy sipping on the Duke & Duchess honey breakfast tea, a strong and sweet black tea with hints of vanilla, orange blossom, and blackberry.
For chai lovers, the tea company has created an Anthony & Kate spiced chai, a spiced black tea recommended to be served with "warm milk, a touch of honey, and an abundance of irresistible passion." Or, fans can sip on the Queen's Cake vanilla fruit tea, named after Queen Charlotte and tasting of lemon and currants. Finally, viewers can also snag a jar of "Bridgerton" white honey for tea and gift sets featuring add-ons like branded mugs and day planners. The "Bridgerton"-inspired teas — most of which retail for $14.50 per tin of 36 bags — are available now online and in select retail stores for a limited time.