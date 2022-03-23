Anne Hathaway's Hack Will Change How You Eat Cupcakes Forever

People just can't seem to get enough cupcakes. Pint-sized versions of your favorite cake, they're the equivalent of a personal pizza, but in dessert form. There are hundreds of mouthwatering cupcake flavors, from classic vanilla smeared with chocolate icing to carrot cake covered in cream cheese frosting. They reached peak popularity in the early 2010s, when must-visit cupcake shops popped up all over the country (looking at you, Georgetown Cupcakes) and TV shows like "Cupcake Wars," where contestants compete to bake the perfect cupcake, played on TV screens constantly. Though the craze has died down, they're still a mainstay at bakeries everywhere.

While cupcakes are a convenient way to get your cake fix, they can be a little tricky to bite into without getting frosting all over your face. Fortunately, Anne Hathaway recently revealed the proper way to eat a cupcake on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" — and people are blown away by her genius trick of turning the dessert into a mess-free sandwich of sorts. Here's the secret to chowing down on a cupcake the next time you're at a party à la Anne.