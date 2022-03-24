Redditors Are Revealing All The Cooking 'Rules' They Ignore

Could it be that we are living in a golden age for cooking? Never before have we been able to access so many recipes, kitchen hacks, and other culinary advice at the click of a mouse or a remote. The problem is, you know what they say about all that glitters and you may not know if an online recipe will actually work. There's quite a lot of fool's gold amongst these nuggets of wisdom.

Perhaps most annoying of all is any culinary advice that's presented as a "rule:" always do such-and-such, never do this other thing. While there are some rules that are necessary for safety, like don't eat chicken that smells funny and don't let small children handle sharp knives, others seem to veer off in the opposite direction entirely. Some so-called rules, like only using Irish butter, might be a little too extravagant or expensive for the average household to follow. A recent Reddit thread posed the question "What is one cooking 'rule' that you choose to always ignore?" It sparked quite a lively conversation as true confessions poured in from unrepentant kitchen renegades.