Your Basketball Bracket Could Score You A Free Krispy Kreme Donut
Baseball may be America's favorite pastime, but in March, college basketball is the game at the forefront of many sports lovers' minds. The month is host to what is arguably the biggest competition for men's and women's college hoops, the NCAA Division One Basketball Tournaments — colloquially known as March Madness — and this year, the weeks-long event has certainly lived up to its name.
Following Selection Sunday on March 13, aka the day qualifying men's and women's teams found out their seedings in their respective tournaments, basketball fans worked diligently to create the perfect brackets, a feat that entails correctly choosing the winners of all 63 games in the competition. Accomplishing the task has never been done, but each year, hoops lovers confidently submit their picks in hopes of being the world's first perfect bracket (which, by the way, NCAA says they have a 1 in 120.2 billion chance of doing if they have a bit of b-ball knowledge).
Unfortunately, that dream was crushed by day two of the men's tournament this year following a number of upsets in the first round (via NCAA). In the women's tournament, meanwhile, the last perfect bracket was busted on day four, but that doesn't mean you should go ahead and trash your picks if you created one of the estimated 70 million March Madness brackets this year.
In fact, starting today, March 24, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal for all bracket makers regardless of win percentage. Now, too, we know what the donut chain's promo entails.
Krispy Kreme donuts make everything better, right?
March Madness can quickly turn to March Sadness for basketball lovers whose team gets ousted early from the big dance, or have their dreams of creating a perfect bracket destroyed by a school making a Cinderella run. This year, Krispy Kreme is hoping to help turn things around for hoops fans dealing with the emotional rollercoaster that is March Madness.
Starting March 24, participating Krispy Kreme locations are offering bracket makers of any basketball tournament the opportunity to score one free glazed donut simply by showing proof of their picks at the order counter or drive-thru. The promo will run through Sunday, March 27, and is available for redemption once a day.
Think you'll need more than one donut to soften the blow of your busted bracket? The chain is also offering customers the chance to grab a full dozen of their signature Glazed Donuts for the low price of $1. To take part in this deal, customers need to sign up for Krispy Kreme's Sweet Rewards program any time from now through Saturday, April 2. Once joined, new members ordering a dozen donuts in person or online will be able to score an additional 12-count box of glazed donuts for a dollar through Monday, April 4.
That date also happens to be the date of the Men's National Championship game, and if your team is competing, having two dozen delicious Krispy Kreme donuts around to nervously munch on doesn't sound like too bad of a plan.