Your Basketball Bracket Could Score You A Free Krispy Kreme Donut

Baseball may be America's favorite pastime, but in March, college basketball is the game at the forefront of many sports lovers' minds. The month is host to what is arguably the biggest competition for men's and women's college hoops, the NCAA Division One Basketball Tournaments — colloquially known as March Madness — and this year, the weeks-long event has certainly lived up to its name.

Following Selection Sunday on March 13, aka the day qualifying men's and women's teams found out their seedings in their respective tournaments, basketball fans worked diligently to create the perfect brackets, a feat that entails correctly choosing the winners of all 63 games in the competition. Accomplishing the task has never been done, but each year, hoops lovers confidently submit their picks in hopes of being the world's first perfect bracket (which, by the way, NCAA says they have a 1 in 120.2 billion chance of doing if they have a bit of b-ball knowledge).

Unfortunately, that dream was crushed by day two of the men's tournament this year following a number of upsets in the first round (via NCAA). In the women's tournament, meanwhile, the last perfect bracket was busted on day four, but that doesn't mean you should go ahead and trash your picks if you created one of the estimated 70 million March Madness brackets this year.

In fact, starting today, March 24, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal for all bracket makers regardless of win percentage. Now, too, we know what the donut chain's promo entails.