TikTok Is Confused By Emily Mariko's Latest Citrus 'Recipe'

In Mariko's latest TikTok video, the influencer demonstrates how to make a simple citrus dish by slicing a large, yellow, grapefruit-like fruit down the middle, placing one half in a bowl, and topping it with a sprinkling of white sugar before digging in with a spoon. The recipe seems easy to recreate upon the first watch, which The Cut says is one of the main draws of the TikToker's videos. However, the comments section tells a different story.

Several viewers were left scratching their heads at Mariko's recent post for one big reason: They couldn't identify what type of fruit she was eating. Many thought she was snacking on a giant lemon, which left a sour taste in several TikTokers' mouths. "Girl I know u did not just do that," one person commented. "I draw the line here emily," quipped another follower. Some assumed Mariko was eating a grapefruit, while others appeared to be at a complete loss. "You have to explain this one," TikToker @funkyfresh22 wrote.

As of this writing, Mariko has not answered any questions about her citrus treat, though several commenters have confidently stated that she was eating a type of citrus called a pomelo. This seems to check out, and if you're now hoping to try one, you may want to act fast. Mariko's videos are known to cause shortages at the grocery store, so you may want to get shopping ASAP if you want to eat a pomelo like the content creator.