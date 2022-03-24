Aldi Brought Back Its Hot Cross Buns Infused Gin, But Only In One Country

Aldi Australia struck gold last year when the grocery chain released a signature hot cross buns-infused gin liqueur leading up to Easter. According to the Daily Mail, Australian fans couldn't get enough of the drink, with customers pouring themselves glasses of the liqueur over ice or mixing it up with ginger ale. As its name suggests, the gin is meant to replicate the flavor of the spiced, raisin-studded, traditional English sweet buns, featuring flavors from "nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger," per manufacturer Manchester Drinks Co.

One year later, the spirit has made a return for the upcoming holiday. Better Homes and Gardens reports that Aldi plans to bring back the Easter gin for 2022 on March 30. As was the case last year, Aldi doesn't plan to stock this seasonal gin forever, so anyone who's curious what a hot cross bun tastes like in gin form won't have long to try it.