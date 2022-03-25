Redditors Are Sharing Their Favorite Weird Childhood Sandwich Combos

A sandwich is one of the most versatile and popular foods out there. It can be a packed lunch for work, a quick dinner when you don't feel like cooking, or even a filling snack when you need more than a granola bar. There are unlimited ways to create sandwiches for every taste, diet, and occasion. Maybe you like an Italian cold cut version, loaded with salami, ham, and provolone cheese. Perhaps you prefer a BLT with its salty bacon contrasting the juicy tomato and crisp lettuce. Or you're a Reuben fan who can't get enough corned beef, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing.

For adults, sandwiches can also be a nostalgic treat, bringing up childhood memories of school lunchboxes and summer afternoons at the beach. Your mind might wander to the classic PB&J – which has been an American favorite since 1901. Yet, some will be reminded of the likes of marshmallow fluff, Nutella, or grilled cheese.

A recent Reddit post reveals that some Americans have even more interesting, unconventional, favorite childhood sandwiches.