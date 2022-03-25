Redditors Are Sharing Their Favorite Weird Childhood Sandwich Combos
A sandwich is one of the most versatile and popular foods out there. It can be a packed lunch for work, a quick dinner when you don't feel like cooking, or even a filling snack when you need more than a granola bar. There are unlimited ways to create sandwiches for every taste, diet, and occasion. Maybe you like an Italian cold cut version, loaded with salami, ham, and provolone cheese. Perhaps you prefer a BLT with its salty bacon contrasting the juicy tomato and crisp lettuce. Or you're a Reuben fan who can't get enough corned beef, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing.
For adults, sandwiches can also be a nostalgic treat, bringing up childhood memories of school lunchboxes and summer afternoons at the beach. Your mind might wander to the classic PB&J – which has been an American favorite since 1901. Yet, some will be reminded of the likes of marshmallow fluff, Nutella, or grilled cheese.
A recent Reddit post reveals that some Americans have even more interesting, unconventional, favorite childhood sandwiches.
These unique sandwiches cue all the nostalgia
If your sandwiches growing up contained traditional toppings like ham and cheese, you're in the minority of a recent Reddit thread, where people shared some of the wackiest, weirdest sandwiches they ate (and loved) as kids. The original poster kicked it off with their childhood sandwich of choice — peanut butter, lettuce, and mayonnaise. Not far off that mark, one user claims their sisters go-to was white bread with mayo, ketchup, and potato chips. Another Redditor chimed in with a love for dipping grilled cheese into applesauce.
Surprisingly, many comments include sandwiches containing peanut butter, but not with jelly. There was a peanut butter and olives pairing and peanut butter and tuna salad option. One user shares a sweet and tart favorite, "freshly picked raspberries and honey on white supermarket bread." Another prefers just the sweet part, "Banana, Mayo, and sugar on fluffy white bread."
While some of the combinations may sound unappealing to you, Redditors say don't knock them until you try them, and according to a StudyFinds survey, many Americans might try them. The poll reported that 43% of respondents would be willing to try "a more adventurous sandwich" if someone offered it to them.
Who knows, maybe you're favorite, not-so-popular combination stacks up as one of the greatest sandwiches of all time.