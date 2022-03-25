Here's How The Revamped Quiznos Loyalty Program Works
Almost everyone loves a good sub, and now Quiznos has made it easier to cash in on your frequent sandwich purchases. The fast food franchise, which was founded in Denver in 1981, serves sub favorites like the Classic Italian, Turkey Bacon Guacamole, Honey Mustard Chicken, and Chipotle Steak and Cheddar. Also on the menu are soups like Broccoli Cheddar and some salads including a Chef's Salad, and don't forget to top it all off with a scrumptious side: the Bacon Jalapeño Cheddar Loaded Tots.
Quiznos' loyalty program, dubbed 'Toasty Points,' is currently accessible through the restaurant chain's website and app. Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it has just been completely revamped to offer customers easier access to even more rewards. "With this update, we're giving guests more control when redeeming the points they've earned with the program's easy to use rewards structure and earnable rewards levels," said Mark Lohmann, the president of REGO Restaurant Group, the parent company of Quiznos (via Fast Casual).
Save your Toasty Points for free food
So how does it all work? Fast Casual reports that when using Toasty Points, customers are able to earn points and then redeem said points for free grub. Quiznos fans will earn one point for every dollar they spend. When you reach 25 points, you will unlock 15% off your order or up to $10 off. When you cash in 50 points, you get a free combo of soda and chips or tots. If you've racked up 75 points, you're entitled to a free eight-inch sandwich. At 100 points, you can cash your rewards in for a free footlong sandwich. What's more, when you sign up for Toasty Points, you'll get $5 off your next order (via Quiznos). No matter what you think are the best and worst Quiznos sandwiches, it seems like the loyalty program can help you get some bang for your buck.
According to reviews on the Apple App Store, some customers voiced that they're frustrated with app malfunctions but others enjoy using the app and the Toasty Points program. One user called the chain their "favorite restaurant" and stated, "I find the app simple to use in keeping track of reward points."