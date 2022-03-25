Here's How The Revamped Quiznos Loyalty Program Works

So how does it all work? Fast Casual reports that when using Toasty Points, customers are able to earn points and then redeem said points for free grub. Quiznos fans will earn one point for every dollar they spend. When you reach 25 points, you will unlock 15% off your order or up to $10 off. When you cash in 50 points, you get a free combo of soda and chips or tots. If you've racked up 75 points, you're entitled to a free eight-inch sandwich. At 100 points, you can cash your rewards in for a free footlong sandwich. What's more, when you sign up for Toasty Points, you'll get $5 off your next order (via Quiznos). No matter what you think are the best and worst Quiznos sandwiches, it seems like the loyalty program can help you get some bang for your buck.

According to reviews on the Apple App Store, some customers voiced that they're frustrated with app malfunctions but others enjoy using the app and the Toasty Points program. One user called the chain their "favorite restaurant" and stated, "I find the app simple to use in keeping track of reward points."