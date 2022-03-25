Duff Goldman Just Shared His Take On Veganism And Diet Preferences

While veganism is becoming ever more mainstream, vegans still labor under the perception of being rather full of themselves. Even Duff Goldman in his nice, clubbable Goldman manner felt compelled to mention this when a tweet asking why non-vegans obsess about vegans came to his attention earlier this morning.

"Personally," he wrote, "I think it's the other way around. I feel like I've met a lot of vegans that will tell you about their veganism unprompted and repetitively. I don't identify as an omnivore. Not a critique, I'm all for it. Just an observation."

He continued by comparing vegans to his keto friend who feels compelled and people who at restaurants throw various dietary restrictions at servers. Goldman ended his tweet thread by saying that dietary restrictions are fine, but they don't need to be explained by your "culinary identity" and emphasizing why you don't eat meat comes across as judging the person you're telling. "I dunno," he concludes. "I just woke up."