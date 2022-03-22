Duff Goldman's New Knife Is A Work Of Art

It can be easy to seriously underestimate the magic and precision a good, sharp knife can bring to cooking — not to mention the headaches and injuries it can save you from. Using a dull knife can not only make slicing harder, but the added pressure needed to push the knife through whatever is being cut can cause some serious damage in the kitchen (via the University of Rochester Medical Center). One wrong move can cause a slip and a harsh injury.

The threat of accidentally dicing a finger might be reason enough to seek a high-quality blade. But if there's anyone who understands the value it can add, it's a pro chef. In fact, some fan-favorite food celebs have revealed their preferences for particular knife brands. For instance, Ina Garten, The Barefoot Contessa, is an avid advocate for Wüsthof Classic knives. Years ago, self-proclaimed "blade-head" Alton Brown declared that one particular blade brand took the cake in terms of sharpness: "Shun, I love thee for thine edge" (via YouTube). It might be tempting to buy a knife for functionality alone. However, Duff Goldman is proof that you don't need to sacrifice beauty for effectiveness.