How To Save Money At The Grocery Store, According To An Expert

Just when you thought inflation couldn't get any higher, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on March 10, 2022 that the Consumer Price Index (the average price of a standard assortment of consumer goods) had risen nearly 1% in February. This was after the CPI had already risen more than half a percent in January and a whopping near-8% over the course of 2021. Although a sudden and precipitous increase in gasoline prices may be drawing the most attention at this very moment, accounting for one-third of the total monthly price increase, the price of groceries is also rising. That's happening more steadily over time, making it like the "hare" to gasoline's "tortoise." And thanks to the old Aesop fable, we all know better than to underestimate the tortoise.

Indeed, grocery prices alone rose 1.4% during February, with no category emerging unscathed. This represents the largest monthly increase since April 2020, as the BLS points out. On a year-to-year basis, the news is even more unsettling. Whereas the CPI rose "only" 8% throughout 2021, the cost of eating at home went up by 8.6% for the same time period. According to Supermarket News, consumers are now looking at the biggest year-to-year price increase in more than four decades — leading us to wonder, is grocery shopping becoming ... gulp ... a luxury?

Well, not if shopping expert Trae Bodge has anything to say about it. In a conversation with Mashed, Bodge offered a timeless blueprint for saving money on groceries.