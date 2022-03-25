The Rodent A McDonald's Customer Allegedly Found In Her Drink

This is what Amanda Holstein said happened to her. She told the West Virginia Record that she removed the lid, saw a live mouse inside, and ran outside to vomit. She is looking for compensation for pain and suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, medical expenses, lost wages, annoyance, inconvenience and aggravation. McDonald's has reportedly had a number of strange food incidents over the years including reports of maggots in a Happy Meal burger, a tooth in an order of fries, a wire brush in place of a chicken patty, and a cockroach in a hash brown. In 2018 a teen said she found a baby mouse in her sandwich, but, in a statement, McDonald's said the supposed rodent was actually the blood vessel of a chicken.

While some people actually do encounter hazardous materials in their foods and drinks, some are simply trying to make a quick buck. One woman who planted a human finger in a bowl of chili is serving nine years in jail, while a man who put a dead mouse in a burrito has been sentenced to 30 months in prison (WAFF 48). They both hoped to secure big payouts from restaurants.

The case of Holstein's mocha-loving mouse will likely take a while to investigate, but one thing is certain: A drink should never move on its own.