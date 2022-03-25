The Rodent A McDonald's Customer Allegedly Found In Her Drink
It seems like not a day goes by without someone allegedly finding a bizarre foreign object in their food or drink. According to Woman's Day, these weird instances include nails in microwavable macaroni and cheese, a used bandage in French fries, a human finger in chocolate custard, and a condom in clam chowder. A frog has been found in a bag of frozen vegetables, a serrated knife was hiding out in a sandwich, and bullets were lurking in a hot dog (Eat This, Not That). These freaky finds are dangerous, gross, and extremely puzzling. How do bullets wind up in a hot dog? Inquiring minds — and people who eat wieners — want to know.
Now picture yourself driving away from the McDonald's drive-thru with your caffeine fix — a mocha frappe –and some food. You take sips of your drink through the straw as you make your way home. But when you pull into your driveway and make your way back into your home, something truly disturbing happens and you can't believe your eyes: Your seemingly innocuous beverage moves.
If your drink moves, you have a problem
This is what Amanda Holstein said happened to her. She told the West Virginia Record that she removed the lid, saw a live mouse inside, and ran outside to vomit. She is looking for compensation for pain and suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, medical expenses, lost wages, annoyance, inconvenience and aggravation. McDonald's has reportedly had a number of strange food incidents over the years including reports of maggots in a Happy Meal burger, a tooth in an order of fries, a wire brush in place of a chicken patty, and a cockroach in a hash brown. In 2018 a teen said she found a baby mouse in her sandwich, but, in a statement, McDonald's said the supposed rodent was actually the blood vessel of a chicken.
While some people actually do encounter hazardous materials in their foods and drinks, some are simply trying to make a quick buck. One woman who planted a human finger in a bowl of chili is serving nine years in jail, while a man who put a dead mouse in a burrito has been sentenced to 30 months in prison (WAFF 48). They both hoped to secure big payouts from restaurants.
The case of Holstein's mocha-loving mouse will likely take a while to investigate, but one thing is certain: A drink should never move on its own.