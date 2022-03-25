Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Sharing The Most Abominable Sandwiches They've Had To Make

On the subreddit r/ChickFilAWorkers, employees gathered around the proverbial table to share their stories about what sort of abominable sandwiches they have had to make for customers. The original poster's sandwich was a Smokehouse BBQ Grilled Chicken — sans lettuce, cheese, sauce, and the multigrain bun replaced with the yeast bun, effectively making a grilled chicken sandwich with bacon.

"Cfa sandwich wrapped in pickles instead of a bun, cfa biscuits with 6 pickles each." Another user described, adding that the same day, they had seen a customer order a sandwich with 10 extra slices of cheese.

Another employee described how a customer ordered a "well done filet" with "well done bacon" as part of what seemed to be a complex sandwich.

"Not a sandwich but we once had a group of three guys come in 30 minutes before close and ask us if they brought their own fries if we could fry them for them." user "National-Baseball-63" recounted, with another user asking "What's wrong with the waffle fries anyway?"

"i kid u not, a man ordered a cfa deluxe but he wanted to add 2 more cfa filets on it, 6 bacon, and 4 more slices of cheese." said user "dtdrkelp". "Made my stomach hurt just thinking ab it."

Weird Chick-Fil-A orders have been around for quite some time. A TikTok video showcased just some of the strangest orders, such as "mac and cheese with straw" and "red flag angry about fruit cup."