The Surprising Dessert Nancy Pelosi Eats For Breakfast

If you were to imagine the type of meal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regularly eats for breakfast, you might assume she's getting a hearty, protein-packed start to the day — perhaps something like the breakfast of former President Barack Obama, who typically ate breakfast eggs, potatoes, and wheat toast. Even armed with the knowledge that Pelosi prefers a sweet start to the day, perhaps you'd envision an artfully constructed fruit parfait with Greek yogurt or a bowl of granola.

Neither of those is what Pelosi typically reaches for, though. It appears she isn't afraid to break the rules and indulge in something that many would consider dessert as a way to start her day — during an appearance on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, as People reported, Pelosi spilled the beans about her life-long passion for a particular simple-yet-classic dessert. It was a preferred pre-bedtime snack of hers when she was a child, and her devotion for the sweet treat was so strong she and her friends would even sneak into their college dining hall in the wee hours of the night and "break into the freezer" to get their hands on the dessert.

Now, as an adult, it's a staple in her freezer — and, it seems, on her breakfast plate. While Pelosi acknowledged that this particular dessert wasn't what she had for breakfast every single day, she did confirm that "I have it often."