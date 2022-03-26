The Surprising Dessert Nancy Pelosi Eats For Breakfast
If you were to imagine the type of meal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regularly eats for breakfast, you might assume she's getting a hearty, protein-packed start to the day — perhaps something like the breakfast of former President Barack Obama, who typically ate breakfast eggs, potatoes, and wheat toast. Even armed with the knowledge that Pelosi prefers a sweet start to the day, perhaps you'd envision an artfully constructed fruit parfait with Greek yogurt or a bowl of granola.
Neither of those is what Pelosi typically reaches for, though. It appears she isn't afraid to break the rules and indulge in something that many would consider dessert as a way to start her day — during an appearance on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, as People reported, Pelosi spilled the beans about her life-long passion for a particular simple-yet-classic dessert. It was a preferred pre-bedtime snack of hers when she was a child, and her devotion for the sweet treat was so strong she and her friends would even sneak into their college dining hall in the wee hours of the night and "break into the freezer" to get their hands on the dessert.
Now, as an adult, it's a staple in her freezer — and, it seems, on her breakfast plate. While Pelosi acknowledged that this particular dessert wasn't what she had for breakfast every single day, she did confirm that "I have it often."
Pelosi starts her day with chocolate ice cream
A frequent breakfast choice for Pelosi, no matter how early, is chocolate ice cream (via People). As she said on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, "It's convenient, it's right there, it has a long shelf life, you don't have to worry about it. ... It's a great way to start the day."
While you might assume starting the day with a big bowl of chocolate ice cream would cause a sugar rush that would lead to crashing by mid-morning, any morning ice cream lovers may have a bit of evidence to support their sweet habit. Citing Excite News, The Telegraph reported that a study at Kyorin University in Tokyo examined the link between ice cream and stress levels. It found that test subjects who consumed ice cream actually outperformed those who didn't, processing information better and boasting and faster reactions. So, perhaps Pelosi's habit is not only delicious but a bit helpful as well.
And, while Pelosi's ice cream for breakfast habit may be a bit unusual, there are definitely plenty of other famous faces who are known to indulge in the sweet treat. As Us Weekly shared, Kim Kardashian, Neil Patrick Harris, and Judi Dench are just some of the many celebrities who have been spotted enjoying a frozen treat. Pelosi isn't even the only politician who relishes digging into a pint — President Joe Biden is also famous for being a fan of ice cream (via E! News).