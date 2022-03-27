Recalled 'Wife Plum' Product Contains Unpermitted Dye And Unlisted Sulfites

The FDA reposted an announcement from the New York State Agriculture Commissioner regarding A&C Best Food Trading Inc.'s "Wife Plum." The statement warned that the product contained "undeclared sulfites and unallowed dye E123." The "contaminated" fruit snacks can be identified by the code "2021/10/15" and were sold in a roughly 1-pound plastic jar. They were distributed throughout the U.S. The commissioner's office cautioned that those "who have severe sensitivity to sulfites" should avoid eating the product as it may cause "life-threatening reactions." But there were no publicized reports of anyone getting sick from the product.

The Cleveland Clinic explains that sulfites have a long history of being used to preserve wines or prevent foods from browning. They have been used in medications, too. Those with a sensitivity to sulfites can have reactions spanning from asthma symptoms to more severe anaphylactic shock. While unsafe for some, sulfites are permitted to be used in food in the U.S. However, some dyes are not, such as E123. As detailed in an FDA report, E123 is Europe's code for Red Dye No. 2, which is illegal in the U.S. According to Live Science, the dye was found to cause cancer in rats that were exposed to large doses, leading to a ban in the 1970s.