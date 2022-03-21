These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).

The first major listeriosis outbreak was reported in 1985, according to Food Safety News. Linked to the eating of soft, Mexican-style cheese, the outbreak sickened 142 people and killed 28, including 10 newborn babies. It also played a part in 20 miscarriages. But fruit, and specifically, cantaloupe, was at the center of another deadly listeriosis outbreak in 1996 that sickened 147 and killed 33, according to the CDC. That's why if you have recently purchased pre-cut fruit anywhere in the New York area, you should determine if it may be subject to a recall, as reported by the FDA.