The Cooking Lessons Redditors Learned The Hard Way

There are certain laws of cooking that you just know about, perhaps by observing your family cook in the kitchen, from reading a cookbook or two, or even from watching a few seasons of your favorite cooking competition show. Other lessons, as Redditors share, are not so easily learned. A Reddit thread has users sharing lessons that they've learned after painful firsthand experiences of kitchen mishaps and it's a discussion all of us can take away a thing or two from.

"I know for me it was you must FULLY dry out that pan before heating oil in it," wrote one enlightened cook on the platform, and other users quickly jumped in to share their own hard-learned lessons. From melted frostings and crumbled cakes, one user learned that cakes must always be cold before they are decorated — "like cold cold," they stress. Boiling spaghetti sauce can lead to the entire kitchen being painted with red splotches, over seasoning a cast iron skillet can cause a build-up of oil, assuming those oven gloves will always protect your hands from the oven's heat, and the perils of using blunt knives are only a few of the supreme life lessons that Redditors seem to have learned the hard way. But of all the many goof-ups in the kitchen, it's the mandoline that still gives most nightmares!