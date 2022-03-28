Trader Joe's Fans Are Loving This Redditor's Use Of Frozen Garlic Naan

There's no rule saying that supermarket foods must be cooked and eaten as per the instructions at the back of the pack. After all, the best things usually come to those willing to experiment. Aldi shoppers make a case for using the supermarket's seasonal canned apples beyond the usual apple pie — baked in crescent rolls, layered between bread pudding, or even cooked alongside pork chops. Costco's famous rotisserie chicken makes a stellar filling for Mexican foods, and Trader Joe's pizza dough can make a whole lot more than just pizza, including cinnamon twists and pretzel bits (via Eat This, Not That!).

Another Trader Joe's shopper seems to have struck gold upon using the supermarket's frozen garlic naan in an ingenious way. Taking to Reddit, the shopper said that their dwindling groceries meant that they were out of pizza crust and needed a creative substitute in its place. So, they used a piece of Trader Joe's frozen garlic naan instead. Much to their surprise, the result was anything but disappointing. "I'm afraid I have ruined all other pizza crusts because it was the most tasty thing ever...Highly recommend for those who haven't tried it." A single slice of naan they say, can also be perfect for a single serving of pizza for one. Reddit is not only all for the deliciously creative use of garlic naan, but even has a fair share of suggestions to add to the new discovery.