Burger King South Korea's New Menu Items Are Inspired By Peanut Butter
If you're one of those people who slather peanut butter on just about everything, you're in luck, as Burger King has just released the newest menu item peanut butter lovers are sure to go ga-ga over. However, you're going to need to travel to try it unless you live in South Korea. The burger conglomerate has announced three new items that will be debuted on its South Korean menus all featuring a new sauce made from a mixture of peanut butter and brown cheese.
The Peanut Butter Stacker includes two beef patties, mayo, pickles, American cheese, all drizzled with the peanut butter sauce and sandwiched between a sesame seed bun. The Peanut Butter and Chicken Stacker is similar, but features one beef patty and one crispy chicken patty and doesn't have the American cheese. Finally, the Peanut Butter Fries takes Burger King's signature fries and covers them with the peanut butter and cheese sauce (via ChewBoom).
Burger King South Korea posted a video on its website advertising the three new menu items, featuring a diner relishing in a Peanut Butter Stacker complete with melted brown cheese and soft peanut butter sauce. "Once you taste it, you keep thinking about it," the subtitle translation states.
Would you try a peanut butter burger?
Social media also has its mind on the peanut buttery take on the classic burger, as Instagrammers flocked to the comments of @burgerkingkorea's announcement post to voice their opinions on the new options. "I'm looking forward to it," wrote one user (via Google Translate), while another chimed in, "This is absolutely delicious" (via Google Translate).
A Reddit post teased the peanut butter-laded burgers and fries with a new thread titled, "So who else wants to go to South Korea?" Inquisitive diners contributed their thoughts, with one commenting, "You had me at Peanut Butter," while others were a little more skeptical, like one user who wrote, "I'm fairly certain I won't ever try this, even if someone handed it to me." But more commenters than not were interested in trying the new burgers and fries. "Hit me up when you get your flight booked. The chicken patty/beef patty combo has me intrigued," wrote a third user.
If you're interested in hitting up Burger King South Korea, you have until May 8, 2022 to taste these new peanut buttery creations, but note, they may not be available at all locations (via ChewBoom).