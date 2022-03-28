Burger King South Korea's New Menu Items Are Inspired By Peanut Butter

If you're one of those people who slather peanut butter on just about everything, you're in luck, as Burger King has just released the newest menu item peanut butter lovers are sure to go ga-ga over. However, you're going to need to travel to try it unless you live in South Korea. The burger conglomerate has announced three new items that will be debuted on its South Korean menus all featuring a new sauce made from a mixture of peanut butter and brown cheese.

The Peanut Butter Stacker includes two beef patties, mayo, pickles, American cheese, all drizzled with the peanut butter sauce and sandwiched between a sesame seed bun. The Peanut Butter and Chicken Stacker is similar, but features one beef patty and one crispy chicken patty and doesn't have the American cheese. Finally, the Peanut Butter Fries takes Burger King's signature fries and covers them with the peanut butter and cheese sauce (via ChewBoom).

Burger King South Korea posted a video on its website advertising the three new menu items, featuring a diner relishing in a Peanut Butter Stacker complete with melted brown cheese and soft peanut butter sauce. "Once you taste it, you keep thinking about it," the subtitle translation states.