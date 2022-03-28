Pillsbury's Bunny-Themed Cookie Dough Is Back For Easter

Easter is just around the corner, so it's time to get all of your chick and bunny-centric decorations out, put your springiest wreath on the door, and start planning your celebratory dinner. While you're picking up your glazed ham, grain-fed turkey, or leg of lamb, you will want to save some room in your cart for a very important addition: Easter-themed Pillsbury cookies. Whether you are a fan of baby chickens, appreciate the simplicity of an Easter egg shape, or prefer to adhere to the traditional rabbit, these must-have sugar cookies will put a smile on even the frowniest face.

As each new holiday approaches, fans await these seasonal packages of scrumptious Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookie Doughs with great enthusiasm. Boasting past offerings like snowmen, footballs, hearts, turkeys, pumpkins, and dinosaurs, there is a sugary snack for everyone and every occasion. They have even featured shapes honoring Snoopy, Scooby Doo, Pokémon, and Elf. And now, it's time for the Easter editions — a perennial favorite — to reappear.