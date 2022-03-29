Jamba Is Bring Back This Electric Lemonade Flavor For Spring

When the weather warms up, some people may say goodbye to the hot beverages that warmed their mornings in favor of something a bit cooler, like a smoothie. For those who aren't eager to bust out the blender and make a smoothie at home, Jamba is looking to provide a jolt of springtime with its latest seasonal offering. According to Chew Boom, Jamba's popular Electric Berry Lemonade Smoothie has returned to the menu.

Back in 2020, the chain released the flavor alongside the Orange Carrot Karma Smoothie. The ingredients list might sound a bit like a fruit salad exploded. Per the Jamba website, the beverage combines lemonade with a berry juice blend, fat-free vanilla frozen yogurt, and raspberry sherbert. These ingredients are joined by fresh grapes, pear, peaches, and strawberries. It derives its purple hue from the addition of blue spirulina, a type of algae associated with immunity-boosting compounds (via Verywell Health).

To mark the announcement, Jamba's Instagram account shared a series of promotional videos showcasing the seasonal drink surrounded by storm clouds. One post featured the tagline, "Lightning doesn't strike just once. Electric Berry Lemonade is back!" Based on the comments, some people are thrilled about the supercharged smoothie's return, with user @kthgn7 declaring "FINALLY" and @xristinaleo1 exclaiming, "Been waiting for this one!"