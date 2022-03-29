Why A Leaked Memo Scandal Is Leading To An Applebee's Boycott

Anyone who might give Wayne Pankratz the benefit of the doubt should have no sympathy after examining the full email. "Most of our employee base and potential employee base live paycheck to paycheck," Pankratz wrote, according to Forbes. "Any increase in gas prices cuts into their disposable income. As inflation continues to climb and gas prices continue to go up, that means more hours employees will need to work to maintain their current level of living." He went on to explain how economic conditions have also allowed Applebee's to outlast mom-and-pop competitor restaurants and how the chain can take advantage of the workforce displaced as a result of government assistance measures ending.

The leaked memo has sparked a major backlash. On Twitter, the hashtag #boycottapplebees has started trending, and has elicited responses from upset users ranging from, "What a f****** scumbag!" all the way to, "#BoycottApplebees will be the easiest boycott in the history of time."

CBS News reports that some managers and employees have already quit, and the company has since fired Pankratz over the email. The restaurant chain has quickly taken measures to ensure customers that Pankratz's memo expressed personal opinions, not the official viewpoint of the company. Either way, the damage has been done, and Applebee's has to do some serious damage control in order to get customers back.