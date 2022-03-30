The Controversy Surrounding The Starbucks Union Vote In Knoxville

Starbucks first opened in Seattle, Washington in 1971 as a purveyor of coffee made using fresh-roasted beans (via Starbucks' website). Today, the coffee giant known for baristas who misspell customers' names as well as its wide array of caffeine delivery systems is still percolating quite nicely, to say the least. The company's first quarterly earnings release for 2022, dated February 1, reflected nothing but net (and not because it was pumped for March Madness). But it also came with a footnote, by which we mean a fairly standard forward-looking statement disclaimer.

A forward-looking statement disclaimer is what every investor should be looking at before investing in a company because it is here that the company mentions, almost as an afterthought, everything it could reasonably foresee that could harm the company's future financial outlook. "Actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors," Starbucks' Q1 2022 disclaimer reads in part, including "changes in the availability and cost of labor including any union organizing efforts and our responses to such efforts."

So tiny, it's easy to miss, but it's there. And it might speak volumes as to why the controversy surrounding the union vote at a Starbucks in Knoxville, Tennessee on Tuesday, March 29 is so contentious. Let's unpack that, starting with a handy timeline of unionization efforts among Starbucks employees – and Starbucks' efforts to quell them.