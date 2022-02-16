Starbucks Has Finally Spoken Out About The Unionization Of Its Stores

A labor union is a group of workers who empower themselves, via organization, to have a say in their working conditions (e.g., hours, safety, pay) per Investopedia. Unions first began forming in 18th century Europe. The Industrial Revolution had caused the number of workers to skyrocket, and everyone knows there's power in numbers — perhaps even enough to level the playing field with their employers, who previously held most of the power (because money is a number too).

Today more than 14 million workers belong to 60 U.S. unions, according to Union Plus, which notes, "no matter what work you do, there's probably a union that represents your work." But it's one thing for there to "be" a union; actually enjoying the benefits of being in a union involves the lengthy and complicated process of "organization," which begins with gathering together like-minded co-workers to interface with the union you wish to belong to and then convincing a majority to vote for unionization even if, as has been the case during the last year's push to unionize at Starbucks, your employer is decidedly not pleased.

Nevertheless, employees at one Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York are so far along in the process that management is now required by law to engage in negotiations with the union. And close to 90 other Starbucks stores are somewhere along that same road, per Restaurant Business. Now, after nearly two months of silence on the issue, Starbucks has finally spoken out about the unionization of its stores.