This Fan-Favorite Applebee's Item Is Back On The Menu
Applebee's has made a name for itself by serving affordable food in an environment that strives to cater to everyone: families, couples on date night, or friends gathering to watch the game with some beers. The chain restaurant is one of the most popular in the United States, according to Stacker — which might have something to do with how the brand continues introducing new concepts and bringing back old favorites. From its half-priced appetizers to its $1 margarita and Long Island iced tea specials, Applebee's has a way of reeling customers in with deals. However, these menu items tend to only last for a short time, which means consumers need to take advantage of them quickly.
In the chain's most recent move to appeal to its guests, it has just reintroduced its Irresist-A-Bowls — a popular meal that is only on the menu for a limited time (via Chew Boom). And this year, they've added a new bowl to the list.
Applebee's Irresist-A-Bowls are available again
If you prefer your dinner served in a bowl, you might want to head to Applebee's. The brand's Irresist-A-Bowls have once again returned to the menu — and this time, there's a new option: the Broccoli Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese Bowl, which combines penne pasta with carrots, broccoli, Applewood-smoked bacon, and "a blend of melted Cheddar cheeses," all tossed in a "rich Parmesan cream sauce." Grilled chicken can be added for an additional cost.
According to Applebee's website, the other bowl options include Grilled Chicken & Spinach Alfredo, Homestyle Chicken, Crispy Orange Chicken, Southwest Chicken, and Tex-Mex Shrimp. Perhaps the most appealing part of these bowls is their price: They start at $8.99, the same cost as last year, according to 2021 reports. Despite rising food costs around the globe, Applebee's has not hiked up the price of these bowls, which is good news for those looking to indulge on a budget.
It's unclear how long the bowls will be on the menu, but the chain's website says "limited time" availability. And of course, selection and price could vary depending on location.