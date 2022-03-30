This Fan-Favorite Applebee's Item Is Back On The Menu

Applebee's has made a name for itself by serving affordable food in an environment that strives to cater to everyone: families, couples on date night, or friends gathering to watch the game with some beers. The chain restaurant is one of the most popular in the United States, according to Stacker — which might have something to do with how the brand continues introducing new concepts and bringing back old favorites. From its half-priced appetizers to its $1 margarita and Long Island iced tea specials, Applebee's has a way of reeling customers in with deals. However, these menu items tend to only last for a short time, which means consumers need to take advantage of them quickly.

In the chain's most recent move to appeal to its guests, it has just reintroduced its Irresist-A-Bowls — a popular meal that is only on the menu for a limited time (via Chew Boom). And this year, they've added a new bowl to the list.