Food Price Increases Are About To Get Even Worse, USDA Predicts

Your grocery store bills might have been higher than usual lately — and the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that food costs are only going to increase again this year. The agency's Economic Research Service released its Food Price Outlook for 2022 and found that, between February 2021 and 2022, food prices in the U.S. jumped 7.9%, and are continuing to rise.

Price hikes are hitting certain food groups harder than others, according to the report. Proportionally higher prices on popular proteins like beef, bacon, and eggs are causing restaurant prices to increase, and the much-discussed supply chain shortages explain why fresh produce might get more expensive this year, too.

Let's break down the numbers. The agency predicts that, in 2022, grocery prices will likely rise about 3–4%, and the cost of eating out could jump 5.5–6.5%, higher than historical annual increases and faster than the general rate of inflation. If there's any silver lining here, it's that these percentages are smaller than the food price increases were last year, the report says, so perhaps the worst is behind us. But snack-store sticker shock likely won't stop spooking us in the coming months.