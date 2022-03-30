Crumbl's New Honeycomb Cookies Are Perfect For Spring

Crumbl found a way to get the average person super excited for cookies. According to the brand's official website, the company originally launched out of Logan, Utah, and the owners maintained a mission that emphasized the freshness of the baked goods. The owners understood the importance of allowing customers to peek in on the cookie-making process, and over time, Crumblr developed a wide swathe of cookie flavors and started dishing out the items in pink boxes. The chain has since opened up locations in 36 states, and fans can't get enough of the brand.

Over on Reddit, fans debated about which cookies from the company taste the best. Some easily prefer Kentucky Butter Cake over Neapolitan, while other diners love their Banana Cream Pie cookie but can't stomach the cornbread cookie. No one can deny that the brand pushes the envelope when it comes to unique flavors, so it should come as no surprise that Crumbl now plans to offer a signature honeycomb cookie to get folks excited about spring.