J. Kenji López-Alt Asked About A Food Combo And Instagram Had Answers

We all love an interesting food combo to spice up the routine of everyday eating. And what better place to find a new lunch hack than Instagram? Social media provides the means to connect with food lovers all over the world and get new ideas about cooking. Many of these culinary gems can be found in the comments section of posts about food, as they provide a fertile ground for social media users to share their opinions about eating. As they say, there's no accounting for taste!

This week, J. Kenji López-Alt, the cookbook author known for his YouTube videos in which he cooks with a GoPro on his head, posted an Instagram reading: "Potato chips on a tuna sandwich is extremely delicious. I'm curious as to where you may have first seen the idea of tuna salad with potato chips and if you know of any shops or chefs who are passionate about this particular combo." He added that he's made sandwiches this way for a while but couldn't recall what gave him the inspiration. When the commenters descended, they had a lot to say about the extra crispy pairing.