28% Wish Julia Child Could've Cooked This Signature Dish For Them

Julia Child is a beloved culinary icon. One of the first women to host her own cooking show on television, Julia was also the first woman to be inducted into The Culinary Institute of America's Hall of Fame (via Taste of Home). The celebrity chef was famous for bringing French cooking to America — and making it accessible for the everyday home cook. Child's recipes continue to inspire many top chefs today. Her book, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," is one of the best-selling cookbooks ever published, selling more than 1.5 million copies (per The Daily Meal).

While Julia has tons of recipes, some are more popular than others. Mashed polled nearly 600 people across the United States to find out which dish they wish Child would cook for them. Boeuf bourguignon received 28.02% of the votes, followed by quiche Lorraine with 17.79%, and coq au vin with 11.24%. Julia's cassoulet earned 9.56% of the votes and, last but not least, was her vichyssoise at 5.7%. However, there was one dish that reigned supreme in Mashed's survey, even beating out her iconic boeuf bourguignon: Julia Child's crêpes Suzette.