28% Wish Julia Child Could've Cooked This Signature Dish For Them
Julia Child is a beloved culinary icon. One of the first women to host her own cooking show on television, Julia was also the first woman to be inducted into The Culinary Institute of America's Hall of Fame (via Taste of Home). The celebrity chef was famous for bringing French cooking to America — and making it accessible for the everyday home cook. Child's recipes continue to inspire many top chefs today. Her book, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," is one of the best-selling cookbooks ever published, selling more than 1.5 million copies (per The Daily Meal).
While Julia has tons of recipes, some are more popular than others. Mashed polled nearly 600 people across the United States to find out which dish they wish Child would cook for them. Boeuf bourguignon received 28.02% of the votes, followed by quiche Lorraine with 17.79%, and coq au vin with 11.24%. Julia's cassoulet earned 9.56% of the votes and, last but not least, was her vichyssoise at 5.7%. However, there was one dish that reigned supreme in Mashed's survey, even beating out her iconic boeuf bourguignon: Julia Child's crêpes Suzette.
Crêpes Suzette is one of Julia Child's most famous recipes
According to Mashed's poll results, nearly three in 10 people would love to have Julia Child personally prepare her popular crêpes Suzette for them. Crêpes Suzette is a French dessert recipe that began in Paris in the early 20th century and traditionally features sweet crepes doused in an orange and liqueur-spiked sauce and then lit on fire (via What's Cooking America). While Julia Child's recipe was originally published in her book "The French Chef Cookbook," you can find the adapted version online via the Smithsonian. It starts with basic crêpes fines sucrées, which are then covered in a buttery beurre d'orange. The final touch is a blend of orange liqueur and cognac that you heat and "ignite with a match."
Food blogger Anchored Baking tried Julia's recipe for herself and gave it a positive review. "The crêpe are ever so slightly crisp on the edges, warmed with a caramelized butter, the fresh scent of orange, and a little zing from Cointreau," she explained. You can watch Julia make her crêpes Suzette in a video published by the Smithsonian.
If you're craving this sweet treat now, give this easy crêpes recipe a try.