Dairy Queen Just Dropped Two Sweet Menu Items For Spring

While there's no outrageous or wild new Blizzard flavor on the menu yet, Dairy Queen introduced the Poolside Punch Twisty Misty Slush on Instagram. Combining layers of blue raspberry ice with pink punch ice, the dark blue and light pink slushie melts together to form a translucent purple and pink color. This is the second "Twisty Misty" slushie Dairy Queen released. The Lemonade Twisty Misty Slush was released for the summer of 2020 and 2021, each version featuring new flavors and an equally impressive color scheme.

The second menu item, while not as colorful as the Poolside Slush, is still something geared towards that classic summer experience. The new S'mores Shake combines marshmallow, chocolate shavings, and graham crackers into a vanilla soft-serve, before being topped with a dollop of whipped cream. Strangely, this shake is almost a callback to the S'more Blizzard, a Blizzard that was brought back for a limited time in 2016 before seemingly being discontinued again as of 2022. If you were a fan of the S'mores Blizzard, perhaps the S'mores Shack will be a good choice for you.

There's also another new item being released for spring. The Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, a vanilla soft-serve dipped in a purple shell, supposedly has a "nostalgic" cereal-like taste reminiscent of those sugary fruity cereals you used to eat as a kid.