Dairy Queen Just Dropped Two Sweet Menu Items For Spring
Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
A major player in the world of fast food ice cream, Dairy Queen is no stranger to celebrating the seasons with all sorts of exclusive frozen treats. While it's true that the company doesn't just focus on summer and released a handful of holiday-themed treats during the winter season (via FoodSided), summer is no doubt the time that they can tap into that ice cream-craving market. In 2021, Dairy Queen released six brand-new Blizzard flavors ranging from Frosted Animal Cookie to Raspberry Fudge as part of their Summer Blizzard line-up (via Thrillist). Now, DQ is gearing up to release two new menu items that combine the sweet taste of ice cream with the vibrant colors of spring.
Dairy Queen's newest items are a slushie and a shake
While there's no outrageous or wild new Blizzard flavor on the menu yet, Dairy Queen introduced the Poolside Punch Twisty Misty Slush on Instagram. Combining layers of blue raspberry ice with pink punch ice, the dark blue and light pink slushie melts together to form a translucent purple and pink color. This is the second "Twisty Misty" slushie Dairy Queen released. The Lemonade Twisty Misty Slush was released for the summer of 2020 and 2021, each version featuring new flavors and an equally impressive color scheme.
The second menu item, while not as colorful as the Poolside Slush, is still something geared towards that classic summer experience. The new S'mores Shake combines marshmallow, chocolate shavings, and graham crackers into a vanilla soft-serve, before being topped with a dollop of whipped cream. Strangely, this shake is almost a callback to the S'more Blizzard, a Blizzard that was brought back for a limited time in 2016 before seemingly being discontinued again as of 2022. If you were a fan of the S'mores Blizzard, perhaps the S'mores Shack will be a good choice for you.
There's also another new item being released for spring. The Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, a vanilla soft-serve dipped in a purple shell, supposedly has a "nostalgic" cereal-like taste reminiscent of those sugary fruity cereals you used to eat as a kid.