The Coffee Brand That Wants To 'Biohack' Your Body

While some people might think that the red pill or the blue pill could open your mind to a new reality, employing the notion of "biohack" to health and wellness has surged in popularity. Although the term has been defined in various ways, The Atlantic discusses the concept in relation to blending tech with biology. Whether it is a supplement, particular technique, or paraphernalia, people use these methods to help their bodies reach their full potential.

In a recent announcement, Dave Asprey, the "Father of Biohacking," revealed that he is launching a new venture called Danger Coffee. While the name might not convey the calm morning beverage ritual, the idea is that this creation can do more than just boost energy levels. It looks to make a biological impact on the cellular level. Although these claims are founded on years of company research and analysis, it still begs the question of whether that cup of joe could really be the fountain of youth. Even if added minerals and nutrients are infused into those coffee beans, the reality of a magic pill can be difficult to swallow. But, for those who may want a little boost with that java, Danger Coffee might be a potential swap. At the same time, knowing where and how food arrives on the table can impact how your body responds. That idea isn't necessarily a supplemental biohack, but it is a component of a well-balanced lifestyle.