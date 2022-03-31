Dunkin's Latest Collab Has Nothing To Do With Donuts
In addition to developing a tagline worthy of an emotional advertising pitch on "Mad Men," Dunkin' certainly seems to be keen on marketing to younger audiences. The coffee and donut giant has tried everything from an experimental collaboration with the Boston-based beer company Harpoon Brewery (remember that blueberry donut IPA they released last year?) to a newfangled alliance with TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio.
These moves may seem strange at first, but when you tie them back to the company's slogan ("America runs on Dunkin'"), the brand's eclectic projects start to make sense. By teaming up with unlikely brands, Dunkin' could theoretically be demonstrating how its products have a place within an abundance of cultural realms. That said, even those who are familiar with Dunkin's unique marketing track record are sure to be surprised by its most recent collaboration, which could be the most unexpected of them all.
Dunkin' and e.l.f. have teamed up for a donut-inspired makeup collection
In a March 30 press release, Dunkin' revealed a limited-edition makeup collection with cosmetics company e.l.f. The donut-inspired line features a Dunkin' Dozen eyeshadow palette, Donut Forget putty primer, Glazed for Days lip glosses, and other products that delight in donut puns — all of which are available on e.l.f.'s website and at Ulta Beauty stores.
Once again, a Dunkin' partnership that at first might seem completely random proves itself to be cleverly strategic. In the makeup and skincare world, the "glazed donut" look remains a sought-after trend, with stars like Hailey Bieber chasing that shimmery, dewy glow that one associates with a freshly glazed ring of fried dough. TikTok-famous makeup influencer Mikayla Nogueira, whom the chain tapped to try out the collection, pointed out a few sugary gimmicks in the collaboration: It's packaged in a Dunkin'-style takeout bag, includes a donut-shaped blending sponge, and mimics the aromas of the donut shop — from coffee-scented lip scrub to sugary-smelling primer.