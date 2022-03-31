Dunkin's Latest Collab Has Nothing To Do With Donuts

In addition to developing a tagline worthy of an emotional advertising pitch on "Mad Men," Dunkin' certainly seems to be keen on marketing to younger audiences. The coffee and donut giant has tried everything from an experimental collaboration with the Boston-based beer company Harpoon Brewery (remember that blueberry donut IPA they released last year?) to a newfangled alliance with TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio.

These moves may seem strange at first, but when you tie them back to the company's slogan ("America runs on Dunkin'"), the brand's eclectic projects start to make sense. By teaming up with unlikely brands, Dunkin' could theoretically be demonstrating how its products have a place within an abundance of cultural realms. That said, even those who are familiar with Dunkin's unique marketing track record are sure to be surprised by its most recent collaboration, which could be the most unexpected of them all.