Chris Keyser And Daniel Goldfarb Bring Julia Child's Lessons To HBO Max's Julia - Exclusive Interview

Can you tell us what the dynamic was like while shooting?

Goldfarb: We were very lucky because everyone wanted to be there. Almost all our actors are theater actors. They were letter-perfect. They were really prepared. It was very moving for all the writers to see how much all of our actors and then all of our guest stars [were prepared]. Sarah, at the top of the call sheet, is such a professional and worked so hard. Everyone else wanted to be there for her and support her and be just as prepared as she was.

We were doing it in such a strange, fraught time in the world. We made the pilot during the election, before vaccines. It was like "The Truman Show." They were in their period clothes and these gorgeous sets and Chris and I were wearing hazmat suits and shields and gloves. It was surreal. It made it a little bit lonelier, but ultimately, everyone was so focused and so committed and it comes through, so it was a wonderful experience.

It was amazing to see Bebe and David working together again all of these years later, and it seemed like they had never been apart.

Keyser: Yeah. They love each other, and it's a different kind of story they got to tell with each other also. There's beautiful, dramatic moments because they're such good dramatic actors as well. That was fun. We don't point that out overly much because we know it's not a reunion, but it's impossible for an audience not to enjoy that. They definitely did.

What was the most challenging part of filming this series?

Goldfarb: COVID ... Because we are telling an intimate story and yet we all had to do it six feet apart, right up until the camera rolled. Rehearsing with masks on, all of that was hard and added another layer to what's already a miraculous process in terms of the amount of hoops you have to jump through to make something, get to the finish line. That was probably our biggest obstacle.

Keyser: We're not different from any period piece. We had incredible people behind the scenes. Donna Bloom, our producer, Patrizia von Brandenstein, our production designer who won an Academy Award for Amadeus, our costume designer, [and] our DP, who were so committed to getting it right. That's a painstaking thing because there's not a thing that we shoot that was [available]. Nothing from the 1960s is there. Everything has to be designed. Every tile on the floor, every napkin, and chair, it's all designed. Daniel's done that before on ["The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"] and I've done it too on other shows, but it is a different process to make a period show.