Ruby Tuesday Fans Can Now Get A Buddy Valastro Cake For Dessert
It's time to sing "Happy Birthday” to Ruby Tuesday, the only restaurant chain we can think of that takes its name from a Rolling Stones song (per Restaurant Business). The family-friendly, fast-casual chain with something for everyone on the menu turns the big 5-0 this year. And because no birthday/anniversary celebration is complete without cake, the restaurant chain has partnered with top-tier baker Buddy Valastro to create something extra special.
Ruby Tuesday was launched in 1972 on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville as a burger and beer joint and, before long, it morphed into a family-friendly bar and grill chain known and loved across America (per The New York Times). The brand has survived its share of rumors, including adapting to changing times and tastes, bankruptcy filings, the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and the closure of hundreds of restaurants over time. So, could there be any more reason to celebrate the milestone of making it to 50 years?
As part of the ongoing party, Ruby Tuesday is offering six burgers starting at $8.99, per Businesswire. While settling in at the table, customers can also spin a wheel for a chance to win $500,000, free food (including appetizers, sandwiches, and the ever-popular salad bar), and gift cards. But it's really the birthday cake taking our attention.
Buddy Valastro's creation for Ruby Tuesday takes the cake
To fete Ruby Tuesday for hitting the half-century mark, Valastro — the owner of Carlo's Bakery that rose to reality TV show fame on TLC's "Cake Boss” (per NJ.com) — has created a signature dessert for the casual dining restaurant. While no details on the flavor and ingredients have been revealed yet, Valastro shared a short video showcasing his creation via Instagram. The birthday cake looks to be a tall, triple-layer vanilla affair studded with funfetti and dressed with fluffy white icing between the layers. It's hard to see the icing on the outside of the cake because it is literally covered in an overflow of rainbow sprinkles.
And even though the cake doesn't look as colorful and photogenic as the rainbow cake Valastro created in partnership with another restaurant chain, it doesn't matter. There's a simplicity and elegance to it befitting a restaurant's golden anniversary. As the restaurant itself commented on his post, "Best birthday ever!" And as another fan stated, "My birthday is coming, I wish I could get a cake from you." So, if you stop in to Ruby Tuesday for a burger, or step up to the Endless Garden Bar, by all means save room for dessert. As a smiling and gesturing Valastro says on Instagram, "Come have some cake.”