Ruby Tuesday Fans Can Now Get A Buddy Valastro Cake For Dessert

It's time to sing "Happy Birthday” to Ruby Tuesday, the only restaurant chain we can think of that takes its name from a Rolling Stones song (per Restaurant Business). The family-friendly, fast-casual chain with something for everyone on the menu turns the big 5-0 this year. And because no birthday/anniversary celebration is complete without cake, the restaurant chain has partnered with top-tier baker Buddy Valastro to create something extra special.

Ruby Tuesday was launched in 1972 on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville as a burger and beer joint and, before long, it morphed into a family-friendly bar and grill chain known and loved across America (per The New York Times). The brand has survived its share of rumors, including adapting to changing times and tastes, bankruptcy filings, the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and the closure of hundreds of restaurants over time. So, could there be any more reason to celebrate the milestone of making it to 50 years?

As part of the ongoing party, Ruby Tuesday is offering six burgers starting at $8.99, per Businesswire. While settling in at the table, customers can also spin a wheel for a chance to win $500,000, free food (including appetizers, sandwiches, and the ever-popular salad bar), and gift cards. But it's really the birthday cake taking our attention.