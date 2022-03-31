Alex Guarnschelli Has Instagram Guessing If It's Real Or It's Cake

One of the more interesting hobbies America took up during the pandemic is guessing whether seemingly normal household objects are, in fact, just a roll of toilet paper or bottle of moisturizer — or if they are actually made of cake. Yes, you read that right. Pastry chefs are creating cakes that look so much like real items, we're second guessing our sanity and loving every minute of it. The fascination started in July of 2020, when Tasty took to Twitter with a video starring a red Crocs cake and — in a pandemic-appropriate moment — a cake uncannily resembling a roll of toilet paper made by baker Tuba Geçkil, a self-described creator of "hyper-realistic cakes." Tasty's tweet garnered hundreds of thousands of likes as the internet went nuts in disbelief.

Fast forward to 2022, and now there's even a new Netflix show called "Is It Cake?" Hosted by SNL's Mikey Day, the series has bakers create works of art that look like everything from hamburgers to chess boards, but are revealed to be cake once Day slices into them. As it turns out, people are even asking the "Is it cake?" question in everyday life, as celebrity chef Alex Guarnschelli found out after posting a recent Instagram pic.