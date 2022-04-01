The Emily Blunt Recipe Jennifer Garner Makes Every Single Week

Making roast potatoes has become a staple in many homes since Emily Blunt first introduced the recipe to American viewers in a 2018 episode of Ina Garten's "Barefoot Contessa," which also went viral on Facebook with a whopping 3.4 million views. In the video, Blunt says this dish is "a staple in the Blunt household," and apparently, it's a staple in the Garner household, too.

Jennifer Garner dropped Blunt's name when People asked her for a list of what they called her "dependable recipes." They're so popular, Garner says, "I've made them consistently. Rarely a week goes by that I'm not in [the kitchen] peeling potatoes trying to make them like Emily's. My kids love them." The actor notes of the dish, "That's a definite recommend."

This roast potatoes recipe was said to have broken the internet, as it was viewed so many times that the site crashed and the link stopped working. It's no wonder it's a go-to for Garner. The recipe even made an appearance in the 2020 Barefoot Contessa book, "Modern Comfort."