Margarita Mondays Just Got A Lot Easier With Topo Chico's Newest Hard Seltzer Flavors
People just can't leave seltzer water well enough alone, can they? Imagine poor seltzer, who for all those years really only sat next to a TV dinner and watched "Wheel of Fortune" with the octogenarian crowd. Maybe it would do a bingo night now and again, or fizzle the occasional set of dentures overnight, but for the most part seltzer's idea of a wild time was the early-bird special and bed by 8 p.m. Life was simple. Because it had always been classified as "fancier" than regular water (and also vaguely European), seltzer was often overlooked and left alone by the youth of America -– a status that seemed to suit seltzer just fine. That is, until the millennials came along and ruined seltzer water, just like they ruin everything else.
OK Boomer, that's enough. Not to be confused with club soda, seltzer is like a party in a glass, and savvy companies like Topo Chico have been saying that for years. Over a hundred years, according to the Topo Chico website. And over a hundred years of wisdom means you know a good deal when you see one, which is why the company went on to partner with Molson Coors Beverage Company in 2020 to create Topo Chico Hard Seltzer (via VinePair). And now? Well, they're taking it to the next level, of course.
Seltzer, meet cocktail
Just in time for the holiday that celebrates all things Mexican (or narrowly side-steps total cultural appropriation, depending on who you talk to), Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is unveiling a new product with a nod to Cinco de Mayo: the Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer variety pack. According to a press release from Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, a lemon-lime spiked seltzer wasn't enough. A seltzer with real lime juice and "tequila flavor," aka Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's "Ranch Water" flavor, wasn't enough. Now, you can have it all, or at least 12 fluid ounces "infused with notes of lime, salt, and tequila flavors." As the release puts it, "each captures the balance complexity of a margarita, but in hard seltzer form." So, it's like a fizzy water, with margarita flavoring? Or, it's like a margarita, that you add sparkling water to? Listen, don't think too hard about it.
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer says that its newest product will come in four flavors: tropical pineapple, strawberry hibiscus, prickly pear, and "signature margarita," to reflect the "beloved versions of the iconic Mexican drink." At 100 calories and 4.5% ABV, the drink may also be a slightly healthier, less alcoholic alternative to the Cinco de Mayo favorite. Is it as far as you can get from the original margarita? Will summer seltzer drinkers like it? Will seltzer water ever be left alone, to live out its days in peace? Only time will tell.