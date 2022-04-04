Margarita Mondays Just Got A Lot Easier With Topo Chico's Newest Hard Seltzer Flavors

People just can't leave seltzer water well enough alone, can they? Imagine poor seltzer, who for all those years really only sat next to a TV dinner and watched "Wheel of Fortune" with the octogenarian crowd. Maybe it would do a bingo night now and again, or fizzle the occasional set of dentures overnight, but for the most part seltzer's idea of a wild time was the early-bird special and bed by 8 p.m. Life was simple. Because it had always been classified as "fancier" than regular water (and also vaguely European), seltzer was often overlooked and left alone by the youth of America -– a status that seemed to suit seltzer just fine. That is, until the millennials came along and ruined seltzer water, just like they ruin everything else.

OK Boomer, that's enough. Not to be confused with club soda, seltzer is like a party in a glass, and savvy companies like Topo Chico have been saying that for years. Over a hundred years, according to the Topo Chico website. And over a hundred years of wisdom means you know a good deal when you see one, which is why the company went on to partner with Molson Coors Beverage Company in 2020 to create Topo Chico Hard Seltzer (via VinePair). And now? Well, they're taking it to the next level, of course.