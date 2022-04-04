QDOBA Just Dropped New Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas

Put simply, a quesadilla is a heated tortilla filled with cheese. For some people, the dish can also include a bounty of other fillings and toppings. Fast-casual restaurant chain QDOBA Mexican Eats apparently thinks that only having cheese on the inside of the tortilla isn't enough queso for its customers, so the company added new cheese-crusted quesadillas to its menu, according to a company press release.

Basically, these new quesadillas incorporate another layer of melty, somewhat-crispy cheese on the outside of the tortilla. Cheese fans can customize the new offering by adding a variety of fillings, or guests can order the Signature Eats offering, the Smoky Chicken Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla.

Based on the company's photo, it appears that melted cheese smothers the majority of the tortilla in the dish. But, YouTube food reviewer SomethingNew was a little disappointed in his first bite. Although he did have some melted cheese crust in the center of the tortilla and appreciated the flavors, he felt that the new item did not live up to the promotional photo. If customers are expecting an over-the-top cheese experience based on promotional materials, it might be best to check the box before leaving the restaurant and make sure it lives up to the promise. But there are other ways for customers to change the dish's flavors.