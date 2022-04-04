Outback Steakhouse's New Menu Item Has A Sugary Twist

While many people cannot resist going straight to the iconic Bloomin' Onion to start a meal at Outback Steakhouse, a new entree has many people wondering if they read the name correctly. Although Mary Poppins sang about a spoonful of sugar, that tune about sweetness wasn't necessarily describing the star of the dinner plate. The new Seasonal Features menu item is Outback Steakhouse Sugar Steak and the reaction to that sweet and savory option has people divided.

According to ChewBoom, the new Sugar Steak features a glaze with brown sugar, honey, garlic, and spices. When the steak is grilled, the sugars caramelize and create a char. Although not in the name, it appears that this steak has a slightly Asian-inspired twist. Served sliced and with a side of the brown sugar glaze, it seems to capture that tangy flavor that epitomizes springtime. According to stirling8130 who said on Outback's Instagram page, "I work here and y'all this is the best dish on the menu it's so worth the money I'm telling you, you will never order anything else from here ever again!!" It might be time to skip the Toowoomba Sauce one time and try the new sweeter steak option. It seems that just maybe everything is a little better with sugar and spice.