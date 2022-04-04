Mario Lopez Spills The Details About His New Partnership With Chips Ahoy! - Exclusive Interview

Why did you decide to partner with Chips Ahoy! on this campaign?

I grew up going to a Boys & Girls Club since I was five years old. They had a huge impact on my life, and exposed me to wrestling and the arts. Now it's my career. I've been a proud ambassador for years and I love the programs that they support, including this one, where they're harnessing happy. They recognize that for a lot of teens out there, having a creative outlet is very important, especially to their happiness. They're [Chips Ahoy!] donating a million dollars over the next few years to these clubs, to fund these art programs, which I think is really, really cool. I wanted to raise the awareness level for that, because it happened for me.

I know that you were a part of the Boys & Girls Club at a young age. What does this partnership mean to you?

Well, like I said, [I] probably wouldn't have been exposed to the arts if it wasn't for the clubs, and I know there's a lot of talented kids out there that might not have the opportunity otherwise. That's why these programs are so important.

[And] what did you exactly do at the Boys & Girls Club? I saw that you might have done some wrestling.

Yeah, I wrestled, grew up wrestling. I got involved in theater programs, and these sort[s] of programs. I was there every day after school.

How do you think this Chips Ahoy! campaign will influence young artists?

It's giving them an opportunity that they wouldn't have otherwise. There's a lot of creative kids out there, and now they have an opportunity to flex those creative muscles, which is great.

What's your favorite Chips Ahoy! flavor?

They have other flavors other than chocolate chip?

They have the chewy, they have the original –

Well, I like them all. I don't discriminate when it comes to cookies.