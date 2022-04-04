29% Would Want Bobby Flay To Cook This Signature Dish For Them

Celebrity chef and TV personality Bobby Flay has worked tirelessly to make a name for himself in the food industry. It all started with chocolate pudding — specifically, the My-T-Fine-brand chocolate pudding he made with his mom, he told FirstWeFeast. What impressed him most about the dessert back then, he said, was the consistency of the pudding and how it would transform when he stirred it, leaving him awestruck. "It was my first foray into food texture, and so I remember it was like yesterday," he explained.

Since then, the "Beat Bobby Flay" star's signature dishes have grown a little more sophisticated than store-bought chocolate pudding mix. Flay's favorite dish he's ever cooked is one that he developed for his first eatery, Mesa Grill: the shrimp and roasted garlic tamale. "It's the most signature dish that I have," he told Good Morning America. Do his fans agree? Mashed conducted a survey to find out respondents' favorite Bobby Flay dish, and the results show one recipe that stands out among the rest.