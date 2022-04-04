TikTok Is Swooning Over A Dog-Loving Starbucks Employee

Some people love their Starbucks, but you know who also can't get enough of the Seattle-based coffee chain? Dogs. Across social media, you can find countless videos that show pooches burrowing their snouts into pup cups, a pet-friendly treat on the not-so-secret menu. Anyone who's ever ordered a Starbucks Puppucino for their dog knows most baristas are more than happy to make it for free. But based on one TikTok shared by titan.and.his.dads, some employees are really committed to taking service to the next level when it comes to canine customers.

In the now-viral video, the TikToker's dog, a Great Dane named Titan, can be seen sticking their body nearly halfway out of their car while in the Starbucks drive-thru. The barista inside the cafe window immediately takes notice of the excited pooch, turning to him and asking, "Are you waiting for a pup cup?" It's clear from the way her face lights up that she's delighted by the dog's presence, gushing to the owner over how "gorgeous" he is.

But what happens next is what really makes the interaction so special: Rather than give the order to the owners and send them on their way, she holds out the cup to Titan directly, allowing him to enjoy his treat right there in the drive-thru. As the dog devours his Puppucino, the barista is all smiles. "They want their pup cups!" she asserts, adding that her own dogs get equally excited whenever they're near a Starbucks.