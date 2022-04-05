Why Drive-Thru Workers May Be Able To Work From Home Soon

The latest potential trend in drive-thrus has reached the attention of major news. On April 1, Today covered how labor shortage fast food companies face can be mitigated by having remote workers operate drive-thru windows. This is possible by installing a video software in the digital menu board of the drive-thru, making it possible for anyone anywhere can take orders. Basically, it's Zoom for fast food.

One example given by Today is a grandmother who works as a part-time order taker for some extra cash. "I love the job. I love meeting new people every day, the social interaction, and I get to work from home," she explained, adding that she also pays less for gas this way. The benefit these workers bring to restaurants is that it widens the potential staffing pool to potentially worldwide proportions.

Such remote work reached the public consciousness in early February of 2021 when a TikTok video of a remote order taker at Chick-fil-A was watched over 5 million times. This example was rather basic, as it featured an actual tablet strapped to a pole instead of integrating the video feed into the menu. The reaction was more or less accepting. "Covid has really forced us as a society to push forward with technology & efficiency," one person noted. Another asked "Why don't they always do this?" It seems that remote work has reached a point where many people are on board with expanding it to other areas.