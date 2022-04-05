Why The Starbucks CEO Thinks Unions Are 'Assaulting' Companies

Now 51 years into its journey toward dominion over the retail java business, Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks now had over 32,000 stores in September 2020 (via Vetted Biz). Only about half were owned and run by Starbucks itself, with a total of 10,109 company-owned stores currently operating in the U.S. The remaining 6,528 were owned and run by licensees, i.e., individual operators who acquired a license to use the Starbucks name to sell Starbucks products but who are not contractually obliged to "follow any specific business plan or rules." This is important to understand when thinking about the current campaign by Starbucks employees to unionize because only employees of company-owned locations are considered Starbucks employees.

Based on 2020 figures, out of 32,000 stores in the world, unionization would directly impact fewer than 7,000. Of these, a mere nine Starbucks locations have voted to unionize thus far, and that number may soon dwindle to eight if Starbucks' challenge to the March 29 vote at its Knoxville, Tennessee location stands. Although another 160 or so are set to vote at this time (via Vox), the result may be no more than 16 more unionized locations – assuming the upcoming results follow the recent trend (10% unionized). Nevertheless, Starbucks' CEO, Howard Schultz is calling the move to unionize an "assault," not just on Starbucks but on "companies throughout the country," as recorded in a video clip that More Perfect Union posted to Twitter. So, what exactly is behind this dramatic take?