Instagram Can't Wait To Try Amanda Freitag's Easy Salmon Recipe

If you're a beginner cook — or even an experienced one — you might feel a bit of anxiety about making a fish dish. From cut choice and cook time to oven temperature and correct minutes-per-side, there seems to be an unlimited number of ways to go wrong when cooking fish. Make no mistake – even New York Times' Recipe Lab contributor Julia Moskin acknowledged that "fear of fish can afflict even the most confident cook."

Fortunately, though, Food Network's Amanda Freitag is here to guide you through a straightforward salmon recipe, in the latest installment of her "Easy AF" digital series. In a new, minute-long clip, which debuted yesterday on TikTok and Instagram, the celebrity chef shows her fans how to prepare "seared salmon with spring onion & peas" — a not-too-complicated-looking recipe that takes the stress out of cooking fish. "A good sear and the perfect brown butter pan sauce can make your week-night salmon SHINE," reads the video's caption. The recipe seems to be a hit with Freitag's followers, too, who have already viewed the tutorial more than 3,800 times and flooded the comments section with flame emojis and heartfelt praise for Freitag.