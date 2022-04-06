Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Cat Cora's Family Pic

Longtime Food Network fans worth their weight in salt will be able to tell you who Cat Cora is without help any help from Google, but even those who haven't been watching cooking shows since the 1990s will likely know that the celebrity chef and restaurateur was the first woman to appear on "Iron Chef America" and to be inducted into the American Academy of Chefs Culinary Hall of Fame. Others may know Cora for her avid philanthropy, including her Women's Empowerment Culinary Internship Program that, per Cora's website, earned her both a Volunteer Service Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from former President Barack Obama back in 2018.

On top of her mountain of culinary-related achievements (we imagine she needs a whole room just to store her plethora of awards), Cora is also a mother of six boys. In celebration of her son Thatcher's birthday on Tuesday, Cora posted a sweet Instagram photo of herself and her kids sitting around a table with a mountain of crab legs, crawfish, and shrimp before them. The pic got a whole lot of love from her fans and fellow celebrity chefs alike.