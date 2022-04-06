Trader Joe's Shoppers' Favorite Popcorn Is Back On Shelves

Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist posted a special announcement on their Instagram page this week, and judging by the more than 300 comments, they are not the only one who was anxiously awaiting the return of Trader Joe's Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn. "IT'S BACK," the caption reads. "This popcorn is the yin to my tastebuds yang! It hits all the flavors starting with sweet and finishes with spicy! It's like a summer bbq in your mouth all at once! I look forward to this every year," they continued about the seasonal product, which retails for $2.29.

And indeed, the popcorn really does look like a party in a bag, featuring the tastes of turmeric, garlic, vinegar, sugar, cayenne, and rosemary. The label boasts "tangy, salty, smoky, spicy, and slightly sweet flavors," and most followers of @traderjoeslist were gunning for at least a few bags of the stuff. "Immediately bought 3 bags and sent a pic to the family group chat so they could stock up too," wrote one commenter, adding the crying-laughing emoji of someone who has just won the day. "This needs to stay on shelves forever please," commented one Joe-head on the post, and many others echoed the sentiment. Fans were just as psyched for the return of the zesty popcorn flavor last year, which would suggest that should Trader Joe's ever decide to make its Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn a permanent offering, it would have a very strong fan base.