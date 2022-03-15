33% Think This Is The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Meal

When any shopper enters Trader Joe's, the warm tiki vibe seems to bring a sense of ease and relaxation. Even if people make a mad dash for that must-have Fearless Flyer find, there is a sense of welcoming around every corner. Even though Reader's Digest reports that the stores weren't a huge success when Joe Coulombe opened his first store in 1967, the brand has become legendary. It is more than just a convenient place to shop and a great place to keep the grocery bill in balance, even when there are a plethora of finds on the shelf. The balance between tasty and cost-effective is clear.

One of the keys to Trader Joe's success has been leveraging its private label brands. As reported by Taste of Home, by avoiding bigger name brands, the company can keep costs down and pass down the savings to shoppers. More importantly, that choice builds brand loyalty for certain foods. From the bakery aisle to the freezer, certain food offerings are continually put into the shopping basket. While everyone might have their own favorite Trader Joe's find, a third of respondents have picked this one offering as the best of Trader Joe's frozen meals.