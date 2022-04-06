Miller Lite's 'Beer Drops' Mean You Can Make Any Drink Beer Flavored

Beer aficionados don't need a "national day" to celebrate and honor their beloved grain and hops-based brew. Nevertheless, National Day Calendar proclaims April 7 to be National Beer Day, so you are hereby cordially invited to mark the occasion by enjoying any number of beer-themed treats, including fried beer (yes, it's a thing), beer lollipops, or, if you're feeling adventurous, a righteous pilgrimage to Hawaii's beer-scented stream — just don't drink the water.

Of course, there's always the possibility of popping open a can of whichever beer you happen to have chilling in your fridge at the moment. And since the OG of lite beers is still the third most popular beer in the U.S., there's a decent chance that said beer will be Miller Lite. But if it's not, the beer company has come up with a failsafe that fans will want to know about. Starting on April 6, the company has made available something called "Beer Drops," which it describes in a press release as "taste-enhancing liquid drops to level-up other light beers." In other words, Miller Lite Beer Drops can make any beer — or any other drink, for that matter — taste like Miller Lite.