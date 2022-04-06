Joy The Baker Shares Her Top Baking Tips - Exclusive

When asked, Joy Wilson noted that her top baking tips were quite simple. There's no need for tricky tips here. "They might seem very obvious to people, but they're my tips because people don't do them," she said. Her first piece of advice? Always read the recipe. "I know it sounds crazy, but read the recipe before you start baking, because there might be a little step ahead that you haven't anticipated that you're not familiar with," she added. The extra bit of preparation can provide just the edge you need to take the end result from good to great.

The second most important tip from Wilson? "Baking is all about time and temperature," as she says — and those notes included in a recipe are very important. She explained that many ingredients need to be at certain temperatures to create certain reactions while baking. "You want your butter to be at room temperature so that it can cream with sugar. You want your eggs to be at room temperature so that they can fluff up well in the oven," she said. "Those little details are not for nothing."

